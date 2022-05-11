Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Provident Financial Services has a payout ratio of 41.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Provident Financial Services to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFS opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,288 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,089 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services (Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.