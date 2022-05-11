Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Proximus from €19.00 ($20.00) to €20.50 ($21.58) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Proximus from €17.00 ($17.89) to €15.50 ($16.32) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of BGAOY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Proximus has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0935 per share. This is a positive change from Proximus’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

