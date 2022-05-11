PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stock Position Cut by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $186.85 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $189.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.79. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

