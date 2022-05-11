PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 183,395 shares.The stock last traded at $186.15 and had previously closed at $186.45.

PSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.47 and a 200-day moving average of $171.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 314.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.