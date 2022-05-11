PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Shares Up 0%

PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY – Get Rating) shares shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.41 and last traded at $41.10. 7,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 2,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77.

Get PT United Tractors Tbk alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

PT United Tractors Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, sells and rents heavy equipment in Indonesia. The company operates through five segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, and Construction Industry. The company distributes heavy equipment and spare-parts under the Komatsu, UD Trucks, Scania, Bomag, and Tadano names to mining, plantation, construction, and forestry sectors, as well as for transportation; and offers services in the areas of non-destructive test, full maintenance contract, UT PAP service, machine inspection program, service call, workshop service, tire management system, pit stop management service, fabrication and remanufacturing cylinder, and UT remanufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT United Tractors Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.