Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of PHOJY stock remained flat at $$22.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of apatite concentrate and mineral fertilizers in Russia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products. The Phosphate-Based Products segment produces and distributes ammophos, diammoniumphosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, and other phosphate based and complex fertilizers; and apatite concentrate extracted from the apatite-nepheline ore.

