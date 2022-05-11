Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s 10th Largest Position

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 0.9% of OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $148,522,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 913,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 124.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,669,000 after purchasing an additional 260,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 132.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 348,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,587,000 after purchasing an additional 198,582 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.17. 12,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.16. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $269.55 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.15.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

