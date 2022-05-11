Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Square in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

SQ has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of SQ opened at $84.39 on Monday. Square has a 52 week low of $80.39 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.56 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $375,564.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Square during the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

