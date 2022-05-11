Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrett Business Services, Inc. Increased by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) – Barrington Research raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrett Business Services in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share.
BBSI stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a market capitalization of $550.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
