Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Reduced by Analyst

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.95). Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $241.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.03. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $24.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 61.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

