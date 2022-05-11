Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $22.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $557.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.31. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

