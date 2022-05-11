Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Inc. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rayonier in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.83. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the third quarter worth $57,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

