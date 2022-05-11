Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Issued By Oppenheimer

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,582 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,092,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,068,000 after purchasing an additional 275,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,071 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,134,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,739,000 after purchasing an additional 87,472 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 463,473 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

