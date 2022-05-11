Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for UMH Properties, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for UMH Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

UMH stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,132 shares of company stock valued at $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares valued at $206,663. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 114,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

