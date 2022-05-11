Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Freshworks Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Freshworks in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshworks’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

FRSH opened at $14.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

In other news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $67,351.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,939.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,773. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

