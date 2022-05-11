Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Cut by Analyst

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE UTI opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.66 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.48. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 116,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 39.8% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 28.3% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

