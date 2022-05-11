Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dream Industrial REIT Issued By Raymond James (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Dream Industrial REIT in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25.

Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT ( TSE:DIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$79.29 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

