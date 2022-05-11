QASH (QASH) Price Hits $0.0586 on Top Exchanges

QASH (QASH) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One QASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0586 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a market cap of $20.53 million and $186,064.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,887.88 or 0.99885756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001725 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.