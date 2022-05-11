Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Quaker Chemical has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

NYSE:KWR traded down $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,962. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $145.86 and a one year high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.10 and its 200-day moving average is $207.72.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

