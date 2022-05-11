Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.71

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.71 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 9639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.19.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 152.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 41,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 469,703 shares of company stock valued at $13,069,731. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,113,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 245.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

