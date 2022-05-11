Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

QLYS stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.25. 481,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,965. Qualys has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.55.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,263,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 203,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Qualys by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 123.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

