Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.
QLYS stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.25. 481,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,965. Qualys has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.55.
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,624. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,263,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,981,000 after purchasing an additional 203,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Qualys by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Qualys by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 123.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
