Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Trading Down 1.4%

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX) traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.19). 25,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 23,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.25).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of £164.49 million and a PE ratio of 33.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 361.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45.
About Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX)
Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company operates in two segments, Total Fleet and Insurance. It offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.
Read More
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.