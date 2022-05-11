QuickSwap Price Reaches $76.48 on Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $76.48 or 0.00256267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00545706 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,356.45 or 2.02232461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.15 or 0.07217758 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.