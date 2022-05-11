QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Hits $0.0047

QuickX Protocol (QCX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $1,615.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,703.34 or 1.00114173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001739 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

