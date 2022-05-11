Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will report $375.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400.76 million and the lowest is $358.00 million. Quidel reported sales of $176.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 112.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $727.86 million to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.49. Quidel had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. StockNews.com lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quidel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. 650,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,015. Quidel has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $56,904,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $35,880,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after acquiring an additional 236,229 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel (Get Rating)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.