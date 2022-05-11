Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.62

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 207620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$224.48 million and a P/E ratio of -21.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

