R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

