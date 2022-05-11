Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rackspace Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.15 to $0.17 EPS.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 1,408,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,626. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 80,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 326,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RXT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.