Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rackspace Technology updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.17 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.15 to $0.17 EPS.
Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. 1,408,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,626. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Rackspace Technology has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,276,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 681,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after buying an additional 80,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 326,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology (Get Rating)
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
