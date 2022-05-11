Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

