Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits Market Cap of $7.74 Million

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $7.74 million and $71,708.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00197743 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000069 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

