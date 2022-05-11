Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.21

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 209661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.
Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.
