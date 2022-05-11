Rally Hits One Day Volume of $3.81 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.0764 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $208.91 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00566731 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,949.38 or 2.10107159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,032.60 or 0.07123748 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,732,781,138 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

