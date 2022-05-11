Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $686.00 million-$692.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $683.81 million.

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.15. 1,058,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.50.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 18.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

