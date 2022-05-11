Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $168.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.54 and its 200-day moving average is $181.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

