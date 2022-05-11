Rathbones Group PLC Buys New Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BARK by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in BARK in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BARK in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in BARK in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. BARK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $140.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BARK, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BARK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

