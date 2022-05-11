Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 500 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Unilever by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.451 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

