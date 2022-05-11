Rathbones Group PLC Sells 400 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $11,332,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 767.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 136,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 120,928 shares in the last quarter. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 868.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQM opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

