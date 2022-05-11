Rathbones Group PLC Takes $376,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after buying an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after buying an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after buying an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after buying an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle stock opened at $72.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.