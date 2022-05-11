Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after acquiring an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

HYLS opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $41.84 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.