Raymond James Lowers InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Price Target to C$18.25

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$20.25 to C$18.25 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IIPZF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

OTCMKTS:IIPZF remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

