Raymond James Upgrades Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) to Strong-Buy

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

