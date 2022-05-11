Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Raytheon Technologies worth $76,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.32. 33,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,306. The company has a market capitalization of $137.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.67.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.