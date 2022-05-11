RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives $227.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROLL shares. Bank of America began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.2% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.44. 1,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,771. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $157.52 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

