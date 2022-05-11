RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) will report sales of $67.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.15 million to $68.60 million. RCI Hospitality posted sales of $57.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year sales of $260.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.49 million to $261.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $289.45 million, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 23.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of RICK stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 219,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $94.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

