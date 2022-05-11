Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.70

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 28829 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.47.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

