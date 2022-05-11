Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Metro (MRU)

Metro (TSE: MRU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$70.00.
- 4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00.
- 4/20/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
TSE:MRU opened at C$69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. Metro Inc. has a 52 week low of C$56.75 and a 52 week high of C$73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Metro’s payout ratio is 22.18%.
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.