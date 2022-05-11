Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Metro (MRU)

Metro (TSE: MRU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$70.00.

4/22/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$74.00 to C$76.00.

4/20/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:MRU opened at C$69.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. Metro Inc. has a 52 week low of C$56.75 and a 52 week high of C$73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$67.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Metro’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

