Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,409,900 shares, a growth of 3,223.2% from the April 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,033,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
RBGLY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 809,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,003. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
