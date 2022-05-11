Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,409,900 shares, a growth of 3,223.2% from the April 15th total of 132,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,033,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

RBGLY stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The company had a trading volume of 809,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,003. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.93) to GBX 8,000 ($98.63) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Societe Generale lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,100 ($112.19) to GBX 9,300 ($114.66) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6,364.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

