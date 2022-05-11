Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “
NYSE:RDW opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48. Redwire has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.98.
Redwire Company Profile
Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.
