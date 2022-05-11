Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla. “

NYSE:RDW opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48. Redwire has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Redwire during the 3rd quarter worth $24,075,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the third quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in Redwire by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers space commercialization, digitally engineered spacecraft, and space domain awareness and resiliency technology solutions; advanced sensors and components; and on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing solutions.

