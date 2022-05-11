Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.31 Million

Analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) will report $46.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Redwood Trust reported sales of $31.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $199.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.35 million to $233.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $216.19 million, with estimates ranging from $144.47 million to $279.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. TheStreet downgraded Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.73. 1,234,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,531. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after buying an additional 191,978 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

