Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.21. 3,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $677.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $492.13 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $1.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 43.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,207,035.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $30,297,368. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

